LEWIS. On Monday 27th July 2020. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and in the special care of Hospice at Home. Norah aged 94 years. Loved mother of Ashton, mother-in-law of Linda. Nana to Paula and David and Great Nana to Charlie, Elise, Tyla, Ben, Kain and Joseph and Great-Great Nana to Austin. Lifelong friend of the late Jack. Will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends. The funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday 6th August 2020 at Station Road Methodist Chapel Port Erin followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please with memorial donations in lieu, if desired, to Station Road Methodist Chapel or Hospice Isle of Man. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020