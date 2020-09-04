|
Lewis, Norah. Ashton, Linda, David and Paula would like to thank all who attended Norah's funeral service and celebration of her life. The many cards and messages of sympathy are very much appreciated. We would also like to thank Rev David Shirtliffe for the lovely service and his many visits in Norah's final days. From the church we thank the Ladies and Gents for the lovely refreshments after the service and especially Judy for playing the organ. A very special thank you must go to the Hospice at Home team for their devoted and professional care which can only be described as second to none, Norah had a wonderful rapport with all the nurses. Their care was extended to us all. All at The Southern group Practice who responded so well in her final days, as they have done for years. Finally Elaine's Flowers for the beautiful flowers in Norah's favourite colours and Gordon Cringle for the compassion and caring attention to all of the funeral arrangements. Thank you to all her friends who enhanced her quality of life over her many years.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020