Pugh. Noreen Emilie (nee Palmer) peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel on Thursday 25th April 2019, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Jack, stepmother to Marie and Mark, mother-in-law to Michael and Janece and nanna to Voirrey. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Peel Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 10.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Manx Decaf, C/o (Manx Decaf) Older Persons Mental Health, Ballakermeen Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4BR. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019