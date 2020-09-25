Home

Noreen Sarah Worthing

Noreen Sarah Worthing Obituary
Worthing. Noreen Sarah aged 93 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Wednesday 16th September 2020 at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, dear mother of Stephen, mother in law of Jane, much loved granny of Maebh, David and wife Hannah, great granny of Ella-Rose and Daniel and loving sister of Clive and sister in law Janet, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 2nd October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man, C/o Mrs O Mackenzie, Treasurer, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, IM3 4AB. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020
