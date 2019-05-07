Resources More Obituaries for Norma Blackley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Blackley

Obituary BLACKLEY, Norma - the family of the late Norma would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages, cards and flowers for their recent loss and to all those who attended the service. Special thanks to the staff at Castle View Nursing Home for the care they gave Norma. To Revd. Canon John Coldwell for the uplifting service, and kindness and compassion shown to us all. To Brian and the team at Eric Faragher Ltd for handling the arrangements in such a professional manner. To Alexander Nurseries for the fantastic floral tributes. And finally to Tom at Talk of the Town for taking care of us all at the wake - Norma would have loved the buffet. Thank you one and all. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 7, 2019