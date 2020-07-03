|
Cowell. Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 20th June 2020 at her home. Norma, aged 88 years of Min-y-Don Albany Road, Peel. Beloved wife of William (Bill), loving mam to Linda, Barry Susan and Lesley, treasured gran/nana/nan to Stephen, Simon, Neil, William and Ryan, dearest nanny Norma to Miles and Emily. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on 8th July in Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IM1 4HJ. All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 3, 2020