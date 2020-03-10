Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jones

Add a Memory
Norma Jones Obituary
Jones Peacefully on Tuesday 3rd March 2020, at Hospice Southlands, Norma aged 90 years of St Patrick Court, Peel formerly of Harbour Lights Peel. Loving mum to Jennifer and Janette, mother in law to Robert, much loved grandmother to Ben and Emily, great grandmother to Lucas and Winter. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 13th March 2020, at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Strang, Douglas, IOM, IM4 4RP or Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place London, E20 1JQ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -