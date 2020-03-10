|
|
Jones Peacefully on Tuesday 3rd March 2020, at Hospice Southlands, Norma aged 90 years of St Patrick Court, Peel formerly of Harbour Lights Peel. Loving mum to Jennifer and Janette, mother in law to Robert, much loved grandmother to Ben and Emily, great grandmother to Lucas and Winter. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 13th March 2020, at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Strang, Douglas, IOM, IM4 4RP or Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place London, E20 1JQ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 10, 2020