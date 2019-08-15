|
|
McCurrie. Peacefully on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Norma, aged 75 years of Duke Street Peel. Beloved wife of the late David, Loving mum to Steven, Paul and John. Treasured nana to Ryan, Jade, Jack and Autumn. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 19th July 2019 at 12 noon at Peel Cathedral, followed by burial in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019