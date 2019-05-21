Home

Norman Andrew (Andy) Campbell

CAMPBELL, on Monday 13th May 2019 peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla surrounded by his family. Norman Andrew (Andy) aged 82 years. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 9.15am on Wednesday 22nd May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Patients Comforts Fund, Abbotswood Nursing Home, Crossag Road, Ballasalla. IM9 3DZ. Or The Salvation Army, Tynwald Street Douglas IM1 1BE. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd. Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone: Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019
