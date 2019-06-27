Perry. On Monday the 24th of June 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Norman Bernard aged 85 years of Kensington Road, Douglas. Dear father of Mike, Catherine, Julie and Alan. Father in law of Susan and Angie, loved grandad of Danielle. Dear brother of Cleveland and Kathleen, will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to thank the Live at Home Scheme for all the care and support given to Norman. The funeral service will be held at Marown Parish Church on Tuesday the 2nd of July at 2pm, followed by interment in Foxdale Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Live at Home Scheme, The Mike Hailwood Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6DA. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328. Published in Isle of Man Today on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary