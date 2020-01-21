|
|
BOND. Reverend Norman, aged 96 years. On Sunday 29th December 2019 in the Isle of Wight. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Former assistant Vicar of St. Catherine's Church, Port Erin. Interment will take place in Rushen Parish Churchyard following a graveside service. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Doctors Without Borders (MSF UK) https://secure.msf.org.uk. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 21, 2020