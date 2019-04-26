Resources More Obituaries for Norman Kelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Kelly

Obituary Kelly, Norman.Voirrey, Amanda, Gareth and families would sincerely like to thank friends, family and everyone from far and wide who attended Marown Parish Church to help celebrate Norman's life with Reverend Roger Harper giving him such a fabulous send off. Norman, the avid funeral goer, would have been immensely proud of the turn out, albeit a bit miffed he missed a drink and the feed after and catch up with people he knew so well. Special thanks must go to Sandra Cowell, Megan Carruthers, Shirley Kennaugh and Anita Letch as they spent time with him every day. The staff and Doctors on ward 9, the Oncology unit, Palatine Health Centre and Kindrade's Pharmacy for their wonderful care and undivided attention. Thankyou to Fiona Moore who has dealt with the donations, so generously given for the New scanner appeal, which touches most families at some time in life. Kissack Brothers Funeral Directors for their diligence of the funeral arrangements, Alexander Nurseries for the wonderful floral tributes, the Copy Shop for the service sheets and Vagabonds Rugby club for the wake. Finally, thanks must go to everyone who gathered afterwards for a chat, reminisce and watch the slide show of pictures of Norman's life. Thank you one and all. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 26, 2019