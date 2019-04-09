Home

Norman Percival Kelly

KELLY, Norman Percival age 74 of Croit Y Kelly & formerly Ballahowin Farm St Marks. Suddenly on Wednesday 3rd April 2017 at Noble's Hospital. Very sadly missed husband and soul mate of Voirrey for over 50 years. Loving dad to Amanda & Gareth. Father in Law of George & Sarah. Adoring Poppa to Finn, Peggy &Charlotte. Also 'Father' to Many. He will be very much missed by all his family and extended family & many friends. No flowers by Normans request please. Instead local charity donations to Mannin Cancer are requested via Mrs F Moore, The Beeches, Kerrow-Ny-Glough Greeba, IM4 2DY. No Black please - bright colours or as you are!! A service to celebrate Norman's life will be held at Marown Parish Church on Friday 12th April at 1.15pm, followed by private Family interment.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019
