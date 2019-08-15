|
TASKER, Norman Reginald aged 76 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret, died Friday 28th June 2019. Dearly loved father of Duncan and Suzanne, beloved grandad of Richard. Loving brother of Dennis, Dave and Phil, dear father in law of Vern, brother in law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to The Manx Stroke Foundation or to the M.S. society. Thank you to Dr Thomas, Ali, Claire and all staff on Ward 7. A service of celebration for Norman will be held at St Ninians Church on Friday 12th July 2019 at 1pm. Please wear blue and tangerine clothing at Normans request. To be followed by by private family Cremation. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019