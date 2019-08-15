|
|
YATES. On Saturday 29th June 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Norman Thomas (former Licensee of The Ridgeway Hotel). Devoted husband of the late Angela Elizabeth, a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 17th July, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Stroke Foundation, C/o The Treasurer, 66 Millennium Court, Queens Promenade, Douglas, IM2 4NN. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019