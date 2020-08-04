|
KNEALE. (Neé Costain) Suddenly on Sunday 12th July 2020. Olga Margaret aged 92 years of Marashen Crescent, Port Erin, formerly of Colby. Beloved wife of the late Eric, dear mother of Janet, loved grandma of Meghan and Russell and great-grandma to Jake, Lexie, Evanna and Bethan. Loving sister of Maureen and sister-in-law of the late Jimmy. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 2pm on Friday 7th August. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to The British Heart Foundation. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020