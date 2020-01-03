Home

Olive Emily (Troop) Loades

LOADES. (nee Troop). Olive Emily, died peacefully on Wednesday 11th December at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey, Isle of Man, aged 104 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward, much loved mother of Tony, Susan, Joan and Robert, loving grandmother to Spencer, Claudia, Mason, Victoria, Anna, Richard, Charlie, Isobel, Edward and Rebecca and great-grandmother to Gus, Tuesday, Ottilie, Harry, Theo, Frankie, Thaila, Asha, Poppy, Milly, Max, Beatrice, William and Benjamin. Funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 14th January at St Jude's Church followed by interment at Peel Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to 'RNLI Peel'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 3, 2020
