

Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:45
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Olive Hoggarth Obituary
Hoggarth. Olive, aged 96 years, of the Dhoor, Ramsey. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred, sister of John, auntie of Lisa and Yvette, and great aunt of James and Rebecca. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:45am on Friday 27th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020
