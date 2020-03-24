Home

Olive Irene Elizabeth Murphy

Olive Irene Elizabeth Murphy Obituary
MURPHY. Olive Irene Elizabeth aged 93 years, formerly of Onchan, passed away peacefully at Springfield Grange on Monday 23rd March 2020. She will be greatly missed by daughters Claire, Sally and Samantha; grandchildren Matthew, Sam, Alex and Mia-Jane, and all her family and many friends. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Private funeral due to present circumstances. Remember me x. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 24, 2020
