KERMODE. Olive (née Kniveton) of Ballalough, Castletown, peacefully on Friday 24th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital aged 93. Loving wife of the late Arthur and a wonderful mum to Juan, Julie, Sally and Andrew and families. Devoted grandma to Louise, Adam, Emilie, Lydia, Susannah, Nick, Hannah and Gemma and a cherished great grandma to Bertie, Millie, Indiana, Archie, Arabella and Ella. The funeral service will be held at St Mary's on the Harbour, Castletown at 11am on Thursday 13th February 2020. Followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers to Southern 100 Supporters Club c/o Phil Taubman, 44 Victoria Road, Castletown, IM9 1ED. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020