KERMODE, Olive - Olive's family wish to thank family and friends for their many messages of sympathy and support following her recent sad passing on Ward 6 of Noble's Hospital where the staff, together with their colleagues on A&E and also at Ballasalla Medical Centre, were so caring and loving. Mum/Grandma's former place of worship, St Mary's on the Harbour, Castletown, was beautifully decorated for the well attended service which was conducted with love and compassion by the Rev Irene Cowell. Grateful thanks are also extended to Fran Crebbin at Dizzy Ducks for the lovely vibrant floral display, to the George Hotel for the excellent refreshments and to the staff at Smileys People and Gansey Day Centre for all their kindness. Finally we also wish to place on record our gratitude for the manner in which the funeral arrangements were so ably conducted by Gordon Cringle and his staff at Cringle & Co Ltd, Port Erin. Now with Dad, 'Forever In Our Thoughts', RIP Mum/Grandma x
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020