Kerrison. Olive (nee Hawkshaw) in her 100th year, formerly of Dreemskerry, Maughold and more recently of Ballastowell and Grove Mount Residential Home, Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Monday 20th January surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Stan, much loved mother of Geoff, mother in law to Chris, loving grandmother to Stephen and Joanne, and great-grandmother to Jack, Catherine and Freddie. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45 on Thursday 30th January. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to MSPCA. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 28, 2020