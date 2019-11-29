|
|
RENECLE. (Bobbie) Olive Muriel, passed away on Sunday 17th November 2019 aged 96 years. Beloved mother of David and Michael, loving daughter in law Helen and Pauline, loved grandmother of Amber and Karen. Funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Drive, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019