CRAWLEY. On Sunday 17th May 2020. Peacefully at Shenn Valley Care Home, Pam, formerly of Edremony, Port Erin, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mum to Juan and Anthony. Dear mother in law, nanna and sister to Mike. Will be sadly missed. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 29th May 2020 at 13.15. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Very special thanks to all the staff at Shenn Valley Care Home for their care and kindness at this difficult time. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com"
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2020