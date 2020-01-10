Home

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Pamela Audrey (Pam) Corlett

Pamela Audrey (Pam) Corlett Obituary
CORLETT. Pamela Audrey (Pam) aged 90 years, formerly of Ballaugh. Passed away peacefully on 7th January after a long illness bravely borne. Darling wife of the late Fynlo and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:45am on Thursday 16th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Praxis care' for Ingledene and Glenroyd residents, c/o Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020
