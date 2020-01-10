|
|
CORLETT. Pamela Audrey (Pam) aged 90 years, formerly of Ballaugh. Passed away peacefully on 7th January after a long illness bravely borne. Darling wife of the late Fynlo and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:45am on Thursday 16th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Praxis care' for Ingledene and Glenroyd residents, c/o Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020