|
|
Johnson. Pamela aged 81 years of Ramsey, suddenly on Thursday 15th August 2019 at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey. Dearly loved sister of Marion, Ann and Don, she will be missed by all her friends and family. No mourning clothes please. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 11th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019