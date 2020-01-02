|
Brown. Passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd December 2019 at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey. Pamela Margaret (Pam), nee Gribbin. Wife of the late Tony, mother of Simon, James and Kylie and a loving grandmother. She will be missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Thursday 9th January at St. Pauls Church, Ramsey. Family flowers only please, Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice IOM. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020