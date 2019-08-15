|
REILLY. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Pamela (Pam) on Saturday 29th June 2019 at Salisbury Street Nursing Home in Douglas aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack, mother of Shaun, Helen and Sheila, mother in law of Margaret, much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Pam was a Burnley lass who made her home on the island in Onchan 23 years ago and she was very happy here. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Wednesday 10th July at St Anthony's Church in Onchan followed by interment at Malew churchyard. Floral tributes and all enquries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019