FARROW. Pamela Rose, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Sunday 26th July 2020. Adored wife of Brian, loving mother of Steven, Tracy and Beverley, much loved grandmother to Luke, Damon, Phoebe, Amelia and Portia, loving great grandmother to Harley, sister to Irene and sister in-law to Lionel. She will be missed by all of her family and brothers and sisters, Joyce, Richard, Christine, Jackie, Michael and Lynn, and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday 14th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020