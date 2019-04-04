|
Williams-Jones. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Saturday 30th March 2019. Pamela aged 64 years of Ballasalla. Dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 12th April 2019, no mourning clothes please, as it is a celebration of Pamela's beautiful life. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan or British Lung Foundation. 73-75 Goswell Road, London. EC1V 7ER. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin, & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 4, 2019