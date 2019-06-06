|
CORKILL. Tony, Steven & family would like to thank everyone who attended the service of Pat's life at Douglas Crematorium. Thank you for the cards & flowers from family, friends & neighbours, they were greatly received. Special thanks to Reverend Chris Lowdon for the service and Tim Pressley at Corkhill & Callow Funeral home for all of the arrangements. Also thank you to all that generously gave donations to the local charities chosen by the family.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 6, 2019
