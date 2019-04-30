Resources More Obituaries for Pat Corrin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pat Corrin

Obituary CORRIN. Jane Corrin would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers and donations to Manx Blind Welfare, following the sad loss of her dearest dad, Jack. In particular she would like to thank those who supported Jack over the past few years, especially during Pat's illness, and right to the end, including Eleanor Shimmin, Olga & Michael Gray, Christine Bregazzi, Margaret Newton, David North, Kenneth Wolstenholme, Margaret Brown, Ann and Roy Mather, Rev Richard Hooton, carers from 1st Care and Adorn Domiciliary Care, especially Cath Crossley and Kirstie Ackers, and Alan Jones, Brian Barker and Jim Almond, who kept Jack company playing bridge each week. In addition, thank you for the assistance and care provided by Edwin & Val Kinrade, of Kinrade's Pharmacy, Dr Cathy Dunstan of Finch Hill Health Centre and the staff of Ward 8, Noble's Hospital, and Springfield Grange Nursing Home. Finally, thank you to Canon Philip Frear and all those who contributed to Jack's private funeral service, to Tom Long for the beautiful flowers and to Eric Faragher's for all their help and advice. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.