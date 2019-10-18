|
Hodgson. Pat Hodgson, 94 of Ramsey affectionately known as Mrs H, passed away in her sleep on Monday 14th October at Brookfield Nursing Home. Beloved Mother (Mum) to John, Yvonne and Philip, Mother in law to Gordon, Noreen and Julia, Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 4. The funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Market Place, Ramsey at 12pm on Friday 25th October 2019. Dress code bright colours. Family flowers only. Please make any donations to The Alzheimer's Society and The British Heart Foundation. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019