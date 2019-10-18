Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Hodgson

Add a Memory
Pat Hodgson Obituary
Hodgson. Pat Hodgson, 94 of Ramsey affectionately known as Mrs H, passed away in her sleep on Monday 14th October at Brookfield Nursing Home. Beloved Mother (Mum) to John, Yvonne and Philip, Mother in law to Gordon, Noreen and Julia, Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 4. The funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Market Place, Ramsey at 12pm on Friday 25th October 2019. Dress code bright colours. Family flowers only. Please make any donations to The Alzheimer's Society and The British Heart Foundation. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.