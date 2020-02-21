|
KNOX. Janet wishes to thank Family and friends and members of the I.O.M Dog club who came to Pat's Funeral on Monday 3rd February. Thank you for all your flowers, cards and kind thoughts. Special thanks to Rev Alessandra Di Chiara for all her kindness to me on the day, and for such a moving and sensitive service. Thank you to Lee Cain, Jeff Mitchell, Alan Russell, and Allan Bownes for carrying Pat's coffin. Very special thank you to Carol Mitchell for being by my side and helping me. Special thanks to Peter Quayle for all your help and advice and for being there. Thank you to Ray Platt for doing the reading, well done. Thank you to Talk of the Town, and to everyone at Eric Faragher Ltd Funeral Directors, Main Road Onchan.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020