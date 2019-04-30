|
GILMORE (née Teare). On Friday 19th April 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man surrounded by her family, Patricia Alice Isabel (Pat) aged 74 years of Cooil Roi in Laxey. Beloved wife of the late Eric (Tim), loving mum of Denise and Sharon, mum in law to Ste and Ian, much loved nana to Emma and partner David, Sam and partner Keira and Joe, nana Pat to Finley, Blae and Tommy John, dear sister to Peter and the late Diana, sister in law to Beryl, loving auntie and loving great aunt. A service to celebrate Pat's life will take place at 11.30am on Friday 10th May at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Johnny Watterson's Lane, Douglas followed by private cremation, (please wear an item of pink if you wish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 30, 2019