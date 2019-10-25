|
GRAHAM. (Pat) Patricia Ann. On Monday 21st October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Norman, very much loved mother of Debs, Jaki and Julie, and son in laws Col and Mo, much loved Nan and great Nana. Funeral service followed by cremation will take place at 2pm on Friday 1st November 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery road. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019