McKINLAY. On Friday 16th October 2020. Following a short illness, Patricia Ann of Port St. Mary, sadly passed away at Noble's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William, dear mother of Paul, sister to Sandra, sister-in-law to Doug and auntie to Angel, Chris and family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 2:45pm on Wednesday 28th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020