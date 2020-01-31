|
McRuvie. On Friday the 24th of January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Patricia Ann aged 77 years of Elder Grange Nursing Home, Governors Hill, Douglas and formerly of Marion Road, Onchan. Dearly beloved wife of Charles, dearest mother of Peter, Paul and Julie. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 5th of February at 2.45pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020