Jones. Patricia Catherine aged 89 years of Castletown, peacefully on Friday 21st June 2019 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, treasured mother of Steven, Brian, Ian and Catherine, dear mother in law, and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service will be held at Castletown Methodist Church at 2.15pm on Thursday 4th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Parkinson's UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019