Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Catherine Jones

Add a Memory
Patricia Catherine Jones Obituary
Jones. Patricia Catherine aged 89 years of Castletown, peacefully on Friday 21st June 2019 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, treasured mother of Steven, Brian, Ian and Catherine, dear mother in law, and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service will be held at Castletown Methodist Church at 2.15pm on Thursday 4th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Parkinson's UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.