KELLY. Patricia Edna nee Garrett, died peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Wednesday 15 April 2020. Wife of the late John Kelly, beloved mother of Brian and Caroline, loved mother-in-law of Eve and Bernard. A cherished grandmother to Rachel and her husband Tom, to Alex and to David. A dear sister of the late Robert Garrett. Due to the present circumstances a Private Service at the Crematorium will be held at 2pm on 7th May for immediate family only; a Memorial Service and interment will be held at Peel Cemetery which will be announced at a later date. A special thanks to all the Southern Community Nursing staff and all the medical staff involved with Mum's care. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the RNLI (Port St Mary branch) c/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Port St Mary IM9 5DY. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020