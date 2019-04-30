Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Corkill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jane "Pat" (Skillan) Corkill

Obituary Condolences

Patricia Jane "Pat" (Skillan) Corkill Obituary
CORKILL, Patricia Jane (Pat) nee Skillan. Passed away peacefully at Noble's hospital on Saturday 27th April aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Tony, mother of Steven & mother in law to Debbie, grandmother to Toni and Jordan, and sister to Kathleen, Susan, David & the late Anne, sister in law to Peter. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 8th May at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to the MSPCA or the TT helicopter fund. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.