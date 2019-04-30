|
|
CORKILL. Patricia Jane (Pat) nee Skillan. Passed away peacefully at Noble’s
hospital on Saturday 27th April aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Tony,
mother of Steven & mother in law to Debbie, grandmother to Toni and Jordan, and sister to Kathleen, Susan, David & the late Anne, sister in law to Peter and Bill. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 8th May at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to the MSPCA or the TT helicopter fund. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 30, 2019