Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joy Nixon

Add a Memory
Patricia Joy Nixon Obituary
NIXON. (nee Corrin). On Thursday 18th July 2019, Patricia Joy of First Avenue in Douglas, at Noble's Hospital. Precious wife of the late Stuart, loving mummy of Sarah and Xenia and dearest grandma to James and Felix. Sister of Anita and Brian, mother in law to Richard and Nick and sister in law to Ken and Muriel. Joy will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Monday 5th August at 11.30am followed by interment. Floral tributes and all enquiries to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.