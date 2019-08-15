|
NIXON. (nee Corrin). On Thursday 18th July 2019, Patricia Joy of First Avenue in Douglas, at Noble's Hospital. Precious wife of the late Stuart, loving mummy of Sarah and Xenia and dearest grandma to James and Felix. Sister of Anita and Brian, mother in law to Richard and Nick and sister in law to Ken and Muriel. Joy will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Monday 5th August at 11.30am followed by interment. Floral tributes and all enquiries to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019