NIXON. Patricia Joy. Sarah, Xenia and families would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and sincere messages of condolences received following Joy's passing. Special thanks to Reverend Christopher Belfield for conducting a lovely service and of his kind words and true reflection of Joy. Also thanks to Mr John Riley for playing the organ, Mr Tom Long of Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers and Steven Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for the excellent funeral arrangements. Thank you all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019