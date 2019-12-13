|
Mackenzie. Patricia (Helyn) aged 64 years of Derbyhaven, suddenly on Sunday 1st December 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Robin, dear stepmother of Hugo, Alasdair and Rupert, dearly loved sister of Thomas and the late Paul, loved aunty and a much loved granny of Thomas, Orryn, Henry and Matilda. Funeral Service will be held at Malew Parish Church at 2pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019 followed by Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019