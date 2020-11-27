|
Marcantoni. Patricia (Pat) on Monday 23rd of November 2020 peacefully at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Pat beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved mum to Susan, Michael and the late Linda. Mother in law to Michael and Tracey, nan to Kelly, Ben, Alex and Anna, great nan to Owen, Dylan, Noah, Riley and Sonny. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 1st of December at 10.00am at St Mary's RC Church, Hill Street, Douglas followed by interment at the Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society, Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3 Tower House, Douglas, IM2 2EZ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020