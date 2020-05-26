|
Clague. On Thursday the 21st of May 2020 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Farmhill, Douglas. Patricia Mary, formerly of Springvalley Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, dearest mother of Ian, Peter and Michael. Stepmother of Irene and the late Steven and Keith. A dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother, dear sister of Maureen. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will be held due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 26, 2020