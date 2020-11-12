|
Lawson. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Mary Lawson. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Lawson. Cherished sister of Sheila and Ronnie and favourite Auntie to Julie and Del. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday the 19th of November 2020. Brightly coloured clothing would be welcomed. Family flowers only please. Instead, donations to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP would be much appreciated. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 12, 2020