McHARRIE, Patricia, S.R.N., (Nee Paddy Aspell), peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home on Friday 3rd May 2019 with her family by her side, formerly of Alpine Close, Onchan. Adored wife of Sid, much loved mother of Dirk, Deborah and the late Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Kirsty, Callum, Kylie, Steven, Samantha and Oliver, great grandmother of Issac, Bonnie, Charlotte and Annabel. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Douglas at 2.30pm on Wednesday 15th May, 2019 followed by Private Interment. Dark clothing optional. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to M.S. Society, MS National Centre (MSNC), 372 Edgware Road, London NW2 6ND . All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 9, 2019