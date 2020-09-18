Home

Peacefully on Saturday 5th September 2020, at her home with her lifelong friend Janet by her side. Patricia (Pat) age 78 years of Peel. Loving partner of Leonard, dearly beloved sister of the late Freda, much loved sister in law to David and Anne, loving aunty to Phil and John, aunty in law to Audrey and great aunty to Callum and dear friend to Sarah, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 15th September 2020 at 12 noon in Malew Parish Church followed by private burial. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
